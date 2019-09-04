Police seeking hunting dog thieves

Police on Wednesday were trying to identify two people suspected of stealing six hunting dogs in Peyia, Paphos.

According to police, at around 1am a suspicious car was spotted on Lara Avenue in Ayios Georgios Peyias.

However, instead of slowing down at the sight of the police, the driver accelerated in an attempt to escape and headed towards Peyia.

He was then chased until he stopped the car on the side of the road and fled the scene, together with the co-driver.

Further inspection of the vehicle revealed that it carried fake license plates and that there were six hunting dogs in the boot.

Their owner was eventually found and the dogs were returned to him.

Police investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators, but initial examination revealed that the vehicle is Turkish Cypriot.