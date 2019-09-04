Temperatures to drop, some rain on the cards

Temperatures in the next few days are expected to drop by 2C-3C with some isolated showers in the higher regions, the Met service said on Wednesday.

The weather is expected to be clear for most of the day but in the afternoon there might be some rain, especially in higher regions.

The temperature will rise to 35C inland, around 32C in the south, east, and north coastal areas, about 29C in the west coast, and 27C in the highest regions.

At night it will cool down to 21C inland and on the north coast, around 22C in the other coasts and 16C in the higher areas.

During the following three days, the weather will be partly cloudy, especially during the early afternoon hours that might lead to rain and possible thunderstorms.

Fog and clouds are expected in the night time and early morning.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly and will remain close to average.