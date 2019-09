Police are looking for Demetris Andreou, 58, from Nicosia in connection with three cases of theft under false pretences, forgery and circulation of fake documents that police said took place in 2018-2019 in Nicosia.

Anyone with information should contact Nicosia CID at 22802222, or their nearest police station, the emergency number 112 or 199, or the citizens’ line 1460.