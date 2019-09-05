September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

85-year-old remanded after rape allegations

By Lizzy Ioannidou025

An 85-year-old man was remanded for five days by the Limassol district court on Thursday after he was arrested the day before on charges relating to the rape of a woman, 31, with mental disabilities.

In her report filed to the police on Wednesday evening accompanied by a welfare officer, the 31-year-old said that last week the 85-year-old had picked her up from the institution where she is a resident and took her to his home, where he allegedly raped her.

According to the police, the two knew each other, as the 85-year-old had since August been visiting another resident of the institution and met the 31-year-old woman there.

In court on Thursday the man denied the rape charges.

 

 

Related posts

Woman arrested for attacking pensioner (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Low reporting of environmental problems in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Study on Cypriot children shows organic diet lowers chances of obesity and type 2 diabetes

Annette Chrysostomou

Lute to hold fifth round of meetings on Thursday (update 3)

George Psyllides

Cabinet approves a school for judges as part of justice system reform

George Psyllides

New cross-party political initiative says there is still hope for a federal solution

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign