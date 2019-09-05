85-year-old remanded after rape allegations

An 85-year-old man was remanded for five days by the Limassol district court on Thursday after he was arrested the day before on charges relating to the rape of a woman, 31, with mental disabilities.

In her report filed to the police on Wednesday evening accompanied by a welfare officer, the 31-year-old said that last week the 85-year-old had picked her up from the institution where she is a resident and took her to his home, where he allegedly raped her.

According to the police, the two knew each other, as the 85-year-old had since August been visiting another resident of the institution and met the 31-year-old woman there.

In court on Thursday the man denied the rape charges.