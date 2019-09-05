September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Australian Cypriot believed murdered in Brisbane

By Staff Reporter00
Loli Hadjilyra

Brisbane police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old Cypriot Australian Ioli Hadjilyra who was found dead on Wednesday in a park and is believed to have been murdered.

Hadjilyra’s body was found by council workers in a flower bed in a park in Brisbane.

Detective inspector Tim Trezise said on Thursday the body had bruises and some bleeding and that the postmortem was ongoing.

“An attempt appeared to have been made to disguise her location in the bushes,” Trezise.

No personal items were found on the 26-year-old, he said, while it is believed she likely died where she was found.

Hadjilyra, he said, lived in south Brisbane, on the opposite side of the city to where she was found.

Trezise said Hadjilyra was a popular young woman with plenty of friends.

The 26-year-old was reportedly born in Nicosia. Her mother, who passed away a few years ago, was a Cypriot and her father an Australian.

 

Staff Reporter

