Bar review: Reckless Bar, Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou

Even if you have never been to Reckless bar, you must have seen people wearing one of their famous T-shirts with its logo.

Located in a busy part of Strovolos, it is hard to miss as it has doors on two streets. Follow the music and you will find yourself on a cosy patio where the sports fans usually hang out since the music is not so loud and the TVs are turned up whenever there’s football. There is also plenty of room to practice your skills at throwing darts, but if that’s not your thing, move on inside.

As soon as you enter the bar the warmth of the wood and the colourful lights from the decorative glass paintings of rock music figures make an impression. The whole vibe is pleasing and welcoming without being overwhelming.

There’s a pinball game machine and a big bar that is always very neatly organised, but the space is dominated by the pool table.

If you don’t know how to play, you better not attempt to do so at Reckless. But if you do, there’s a white board to write your name on to wait for your turn. Whoever wins the previous game will be your opponent. The loser always pays – if you are really good, you can play all night for free!

The longstanding bar offers a large variety of alcoholic beverages, including five signature cocktails, an extensive menu of whiskeys and a separate beer menu. If you feel peckish, there are also snacks including vegetarian choices.

Reckless is one of the oldest rock bars in Nicosia, this year celebrating its 31st birthday. Every year on the night of September 30 an unforgettable party is organised with live bands, dancers, raffles and special drink offers that bring together old and new friends of the bar.

Join the company and you might be the next Reckless fan wearing their upcoming merch.

When: Weekdays 4:30pm – 3:00am , Weekends 4:30pm- 4:30am

Where: Michali Paridi, Strovolos, Cyprus

Contact: 22 666138

How much: €5 for beers