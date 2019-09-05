September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bird activists will monitor Cyprus through migratory season

By Evie Andreou00
A robin caught in a mist net

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) announced on Thursday that its volunteers would continue to monitor the migration and poaching of wild birds in Cyprus throughout the migratory season citing cases of poaching and sale of protected birds in restaurants.

It also called on the Game and Fauna Service to clampdown on illegality.

In a statement, CABS said that just 10 days after the launch of its campaign in Cyprus, five serious cases of poaching and “irregular hunting” had already been identified.

“The legal hunting season has just begun in Cyprus and poachers are already showing how little they care about laws and nature protection,” a CABS spokesman said, arguing that the Game and Fauna Service rarely tries to identify and prosecute offenders.

CABS urges members of the public to report cases of poaching and illegal trapping through their new Facebook page ‘CABS in Cyprus’.

 

 

