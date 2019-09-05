Boris and the conservative party in a spot of bother?

Let’s assume that (Boris) Johnson will not be pushing for a deal with the EU leading up to the 17th October summit.

When the election then takes place we will have the Tory party promoting a policy of no deal because it would be totally fearful of the Brexit Party. Even govt ministers accept that there will at the very least be “bumps in the road” arising from leaving with a no deal.

That means in reality that the govt would be campaigning on the basis that it knows that people’s livelihood would be under threat and jobs would be lost.

Would this be the first time that a party actively sought power on the basis that its aim would automatically cause significant harm to a proportion of the population?

Are the no deal Brexiteers willing to sign up to automatically disadvantaging fellow citizens and would they be willing to sacrifice their own livelihood to achieve Brexit?

SF

Another attack on BJ from GE

Boris Johnson and his gang lied throughout the referendum campaign. Now they’ve taken over the country they are still lying to the extent that even Corbyn doesn’t trust him to honour a pledge to hold a general election on 15th October..

He’s lying about negotiations progressing and he lied about when he set the prorogation of Parliament in motion. A “democracy” based on nothing but lies, run by habitual liars and con men is not democracy.

Bismark once defined politics as the “Art of the possible”. The EU has divided the Tory Party for decades. What made the Tories believe that putting it before the country would not tear the country apart, as it has?

While MM believes that true democracy has gone out of the window in Britain

So the never ending saga continues. To me this has nothing to do with a no deal exit, it is to do with no Brexit.True democracy has gone out of the window, it is doubtful that it will ever return.