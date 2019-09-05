Colour photos

One more exhibition gets added to our agenda towards the end of the month: an exciting debut by Stelios Michaelides, concentrating on the vibrant colours of photography.

Born in Limassol, Stelios has always had a passion for the arts. During his student years at the University of Cyprus, where he studied to become a primary school teacher, he was also a member of several choirs. Later on, he got into dance and theatre as well as staying with music and playing in various bands. His Master’s degree was in the field of Arts and Creativity in Education.

In the past few years, he has become more involved in another artform, photography, which was always another great passion of his. After attending a Level 1 photography course at ORASIS Photo Club Limassol, he became more involved as an amateur photographer. Some of his favourite subjects include natural landscapes, seascapes, and people in Nature. He has already won many awards, and has taken part in various photography competitions.

Inaugurating his first solo exhibition on September 20 is a body of work he has named ‘Photographic Brush Strokes’ – a name evoking the most conspicuous feature of the artist’s photographs, namely the vivid colours which give the viewer an impression of seeing a painting instead of a photo. Stelios sees photography as a work of art in itself, which is clearly reflected in his pieces.

The exhibition opens in two weeks at Orasis Photo Park in Polemidia, Limassol, and the launch event will be introduced by Andreas Frangou, chairman of the board of directors of CyBC. The exhibition will also be open to the public on Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22 from 4pm to 8pm.

For a closer look at Stelios’ photography, visit his Facebook page: S-telio Photography

Photographic Brush Strokes

First solo exhibition of photographer Stelios Michaelides. September 21-22. Orasis Photo Park, Polemidia, Limassol. 4pm-8pm. Tel: 99-919833