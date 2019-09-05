September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
First-ever resident ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Cyprus presents credentials

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The first resident Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Cyprus Khaled Mohammed

The first resident Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Cyprus Khaled Mohammed presented his credentials to President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

In his address he assured “that, during my tenure in office, I will exert all my efforts to upgrade our relations to a higher level, to deepen our friendship, and to expand the mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries in various fields.”

He also wished Anastasiades “every success in your efforts to reach a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus issue.”

Anastasiades said Cyprus “highly values Saudi Arabia’s consistent support to our efforts to reunify Cyprus.”

“We continue to ask of you to maintain your principled stance on the Cyprus problem and continue contributing to the efforts to promote positive and forward-looking OIC Resolutions on Cyprus, in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which can contribute towards the positive outcome of the negotiation process of the Cyprus issue,” he said.

