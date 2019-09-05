Fleet Management Ltd celebrates its 25th year anniversary

Fleet Management Ltd celebrates this year its 25th year anniversary.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Fleet is organising a Gala Dinner which will be held on the 6th of September at Hilton Park in Nicosia with many esteemed guests, including H.E the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades and Shipping Deputy Minister to the President, Mrs. Natasa Pilides. The Chairman of Caravel Group, Mr. Harry Banga and Managing Director of Fleet Management Ltd, Mr. Kishore Rajvanshy, along with more than 80 distinguished guests and Shipowners will travel from around the world to Cyprus for this event.

Fleet Management Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, offers a complete solution of technical management services. It is one of the world’s largest third-party ship management companies, with 500 vessels, 20,000 qualified seafarers and 800 shore employees. It operates on a global scale with 25 offices in 12 countries and a client list of more than 90 world class ship owners.

The 25-year milestone is down to the hard work and commitment of the group. The 25-year growth of the company is driven by satisfied customers and process solutions and it has been purely organic. The safety consciousness and value-added services captivated the customers, who rewarded Fleet with double-digit growth. This serves as a testament to the client retention and satisfaction.

If you would like more information on the above topic do not hesitate to call or email Rafaella Yiangou on +357 22 817177 email: [email protected]