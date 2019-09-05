Foreign minister ‘less optimistic’ after fifth round of meetings (Updated)

A fifth round of meetings on Thursday between UN envoy Jane Holl Lute and the two leaders did not appear to resolve a stumbling block which is hindering efforts for an agreement on terms of reference.

The spokespersons of both leaders have left open the possibility of an additional round of consultations on Friday.

Speaking on CyBC radio later in the day, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said that he could not rule out the possibility that Lute’s efforts for an agreement could fail, noting that all possibilities are open.

“On Monday, I was more optimistic than I am today,” Christodoulides said.

After holding a one-hour meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the north on Thursday, Lute arrived at the presidential palace at 11am to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades, as efforts continued to finalise the terms under which negotiations between the two sides can begin.

The meeting in Nicosia was also attended by Christodoulides, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, and the director of the president’s diplomatic office Kyriakos Kouros.

Though Lute was initially expected to leave the island by Monday, she has continued holding back-to-back meetings with the two leaders in a desperate attempt to reach an agreement between the two sides, which have reportedly hit a snag on the co-governance issue.

According to these reports, the complication concerned certain issues linked to co-governance the Turkish Cypriot side wanted to include in the text of the terms of reference, something the Greek Cypriot side does not consider constructive.

Asked by reporters what has changed since August 9, when during their informal meeting the leaders appeared to be for the most part on the same page regarding the terms of reference, Prodromou merely commented that the current setback is a “small complication”.

Though official statements have been kept to a minimum as consultations are ongoing, Prodromou said that he did not rule out the possibility of an additional round of consultations between Lute and Anastasiades.

Spokesperson for the Turkish Cypriot administration Baris Burcu similarly tweeted on Thursday that consultations between Lute and Akinci may continue.

An unsettling backdrop to the rounds of consultations was suggested on Thursday by Turkish Cypriot paper Kibris Postasi, which in an article claimed that Mavroyiannis had met with Lute after she could not get hold of Anastasiades following her meeting on Wednesday with Akinci. He reportedly presented a “very different and radical approach” to the current draft of the terms of reference that is under discussion.

The paper said that Mavroyiannis’ approach “stunned the UN”, though it is unclear what this ‘radical approach’ was.

While Prodromou refused to comment on the article, it was refuted later on Thursday by Christodoulides during his interview with CyBC.

Agreeing on the terms will first pave the way for a meeting of the two leaders with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He will then decide whether to officially invite the sides to new negotiations.