September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Funeral held for another of Metaxas’ victims

By George Psyllides00
The funeral for Arian Lozano (Photo: Efi Xanthou, Green Party)

A funeral service was held Thursday for one of the victims of serial killer Nicos Metaxas who claimed the lives of five women and two children.

Arian Lozano’s funeral was held at the Holy Cross Catholic church in Nicosia.

It was attended by friends, relatives, and politicians.

Lozano, 28, had been reported missing in July 2018 and her body was found in a mine shaft in Mitsero in April this year.

The case led to the dismissal of the chief of police and resignation of the justice minister over what appears to be police negligence in investigating reports of missing women who were then found to have been murdered by the 35-year-old serial killer.

Related posts

Authorities call time on students’ high jinks on eve of school year

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus knocked back in expat living survey

Annette Chrysostomou

Bird activists will monitor Cyprus through migratory season

Evie Andreou

Palace hirings to be regulated after nepotism accusations

George Psyllides

Third Chalcolithic round house found in Makounta dig

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkey may acquire a third drillship, Erdogan says

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign