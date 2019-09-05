Funeral held for another of Metaxas’ victims

A funeral service was held Thursday for one of the victims of serial killer Nicos Metaxas who claimed the lives of five women and two children.

Arian Lozano’s funeral was held at the Holy Cross Catholic church in Nicosia.

It was attended by friends, relatives, and politicians.

Lozano, 28, had been reported missing in July 2018 and her body was found in a mine shaft in Mitsero in April this year.

The case led to the dismissal of the chief of police and resignation of the justice minister over what appears to be police negligence in investigating reports of missing women who were then found to have been murdered by the 35-year-old serial killer.