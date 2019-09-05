September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Low reporting of environmental problems in Cyprus

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Cyprus is one of the EU member states where few residents report they have been exposed to environmental problems such as pollution, Eurostat figures revealed on Thursday.

Just 9.8 per cent of Cypriots reported they were affected in 2017, down from 21.1 per cent in 2009. Since then the number has steadily declined over the years, though it was slightly less in 2016, 9.2 per cent.

In 2017 around 14 per cent of the EU population reported that they had been exposed to pollution, grime and other environmental problems in their local area. The share has remained close to 14 per cent since 2012.

The EU figure conceals considerable variations between the different EU member states. In 2017, Malta recorded by far the highest share of its population (26.5 per cent) reporting that they had been exposed to pollution, grime or other environmental problems, while the next highest shares were recorded in Germany (24.5 per cent) and Greece (20.3 per cent). Rates of exposure were also above the EU average in Luxembourg, Latvia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania.

At the other end of the range, three nordic countries, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, together with Croatia, recorded some of the lowest exposure rates (between 6 and 8 per cent of their populations). The member state with the lowest share of the population reporting exposure to these environmental problems was Ireland, with 5.3 per cent.

 

 

