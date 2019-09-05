The two leaders should realize that the compromise is not a zero sum game

Both GCs and TCs have to understand their best chance for a functioning BBF is within the EU and gving up of sovereignty is inevitable if they implement the closer union which is going to happen once Brexit is done and dusted.

The EU has realised that for the euro to service there is a need for closer fiscal union and of course more co- ordination on migration and employment for a better EU.

The two constituent states should not be quarrelling about co-governance when a lot of decisions must be based on an equitable sharing of the wealth and governance. The majority must respect the fears of the minority but also the security mechanism must allay the fears of the GCs.

If the two leaders can get it in their head that the compromise is not a zero sum game then there is hope and this is what the UN will seek to convey.

If the two sides play games with the UN again then they will go down in story as the architects of partition and destruction of Cyprus as an independent country as who knows what will happen in eastern Mediterranean in 20-30 years!