Third Chalcolithic round house found in Makounta dig

Excavations at the Makounta-Voules archaeological site in Polis, Paphos have revealed a third Chalcolithic round house, this one with an intact floor assemblage, the antiquities department announced on Thursday.

Two Chalcolithic round houses were uncovered in 2018.

On the eastern exterior of the third house, archaeologists unearthed a large ditch lined with sherds, which was filled with stones and plastered over.

Further excavations on another area of the project exposed the door of the house, complete with an in-situ door socket. On the interior of the house, a plaster platform was partially preserved, alongside smashed vessels sitting on the floor and several pits cut into the bedrock, the department said.

Furthermore, a small serpentinite pendant was found in the assemblage pushed up against the exterior of the house wall.

The Makounta-Voules Archaeological project represents one of the first major excavations of a prehistoric site in the Polis Chrysochous region and as such provides important information about a poorly understood part of the island’s history.

The project is exploring the political and economic dimensions of food and craft production in the Chalcolithic period to understand broader geopolitics on the island in prehistory.

The 2019 excavations were led by Dr Kathryn Grossman from North Carolina University.

Students from around the world joined the project, which ran from June 1 to July 4.

Excavations began in 2018 and revealed two Chalcolithic round houses, as well as some enigmatic stone features and a large fire installation, which featured preserved parts of a heavily burned clay superstructure and a stone-lined access point set above a deep, ash-filled pit with brick fragments at the bottom.

The fire installation may be related to metallurgical production, according to the experts who worked on the project.