September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Tourism revenue declines in June

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Revenue from tourism declined by 2 per cent in June 2019 with revenue for the six-month period to June, falling 3.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, revenue from tourism amounted to €350.4m in June 2019 compared with €357.7m in June 2018. June marked the second consecutive reduction in tourism revenue and the third this year.

For the period of January–June 2019 revenue from tourism is estimated at just over €1bn, a decrease of 3.1 per cent over the same period last year.

Expenditure per person for June 2019 declined by 1.8 per cent in June to €687.53 compared with €699.88 in the corresponding month of the previous year. The daily expenditure per person for June 2019 also declined by 1.8 per cent in June 2019 amounting while the average length of stay remained the same as last year at 9.1 days.

For the six months ending in June expenditure per person amounted to €615.08 compared with €629.04 in the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of 2.2 per cent.

Daily expenditure per person/per day for the period of January–June 2019 compared with the period January–June 2018 recorded an increase of 0.1 per cent – from €72.30 to €72.36, Cystat added.

