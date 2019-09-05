UN envoy holding fifth round of meetings

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute held a fifth round of meetings with the two leaders on Thursday since her arrival in Cyprus on August 31.

After holding a one-hour meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the north, Lute arrived at the presidential palace at 11am to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades, as efforts continue to finalise the terms of reference that would pave the way for a resumption of peace talks.

The meeting in Nicosia was also attended by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, and the director of the president’s diplomatic office Kyriakos Kouros.

Though Lute was initially expected to depart from the island by Monday, she has continued holding back-to-back meetings with the two leaders in a desperate attempt to reach an agreement between the two sides on the terms under which negotiations between the two side can begin.

On Wednesday, reports said that efforts hit a snag on the co-governance issue, though official statements have been kept to a minimum as consultations are ongoing.

According to these reports, the complication concerned certain issues linked to co-governance the Turkish Cypriot side wanted to include in the text of the terms of reference, something the Greek Cypriot side does not consider constructive.

Agreeing on the terms will first pave the way for a meeting of the two leaders with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He will then decide whether to officially invite the sides to new negotiations.