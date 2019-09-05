Woman arrested in connection with attempted murder of pensioner

A 41-year-old woman suspected of attempting to murder a pensioner was remanded for eight days on Thursday.

The suspect managed to get into the pensioner’s house and attempted to strangle the 72-year-old woman late on Wednesday morning.

After being called to the scene police officers arrested the younger woman.

The pensioner was taken to Nicosia general hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

The elderly woman suffered from a serious head injury, bruises on her neck and abrasions on different parts of her body but her condition is not life-threatening.

The 41-year-old was arrested the same night after being examined by a psychiatrist who found her mentally healthy.