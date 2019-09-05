September 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman arrested in connection with attempted murder of pensioner

By Staff Reporter00

A 41-year-old woman suspected of attempting to murder a pensioner was remanded for eight days on Thursday.

The suspect managed to get into the pensioner’s house and attempted to strangle the 72-year-old woman late on Wednesday morning.

After being called to the scene police officers arrested the younger woman.

The pensioner was taken to Nicosia general hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

The elderly woman suffered from a serious head injury, bruises on her neck and abrasions on different parts of her body but her condition is not life-threatening.

The 41-year-old was arrested the same night after being examined by a psychiatrist who found her mentally healthy.

 

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Foreign minister ‘less optimistic’ after fifth round of meetings (Updated)

Lizzy Ioannidou

Australian Cypriot believed murdered in Brisbane

Staff Reporter

Woman held in connection with death at ‘spiritual’ ceremony released

Lizzy Ioannidou

Man arrested in connection with forgery

Staff Reporter

85-year-old remanded after rape allegations

Lizzy Ioannidou

Woman arrested for attacking pensioner (updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign