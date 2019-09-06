Awaken the spirit at new festival

A new cultural awareness festival will take place in Paphos old town on Sunday to celebrate all kinds of artistic expression.

The free event, which aims to become a regular annual fixture, will be held on Sunday at 5pm until late at Alsos Gardens, a woodland area surrounding the traditional building which, until recently, housed the municipal art gallery. The theme is Afipnisis – spiritual awakening.

More than 30 artists and craftspeople will participate, selling all sorts of items such as paintings, prints, sculptures, handmade jewellery and soaps, essential oils, and more.

There will also be aromatherapy workshops and an Indian head massage to try. In the Zen garden, attendees can join the ‘chakra dance’ or play instruments and journey with Anfisa hang sounds.

Aerial yoga, Pilates and couples yoga will also be on offer and there will be street food stands and a bar.

Organisers told the Cyprus Mail that the event will encourage more people into the old town and will celebrate and support all sorts of art.

“The festival is also an attempt to awaken people’s consciousness and immerse the senses in a variety of activities and artistic performances. This is an initiative to help people return back to nature, discover and change themselves in order to create motion for a better world,” they said.

DJ Vassilis will start off the event playing reggae, funk, afrobeat and world music, followed by a live sitar performance by Kyp Paraskeva. Other musicians and Lefteris Moschovias’ ‘one-man show’, will follow.

A selection of short films relating to the dangers of drug addiction, the effects of 5G on people, the destruction of nature by man and the distraction of people by technology will be shown and participants can also find out more about the importance of planting trees and join an initiative to plant your own or adopt a tree.

At 8:30pm a shadow theatre performance Theatro Skion by Christodoulou Paphiou will be staged for both children and adults, followed by Savvas Chrisostomou and his band. DJ Aris Droussiotis will then play ethnic deep house music.

Alsos Festival

Festival with arts, yoga, pilates, screenings and more.September 8. Alsos Gardens, Paphos, 5pm until late. Free. Tel: 99-793439 or @Chakra Gallery Paphos on Facebook.