Child watchdog calls for inquiry after apparent teen suicide

Child commissioner Leda Koursoumba asked for an inquiry on Friday into the apparent suicide of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead at a farm in a village in the district of Nicosia.

He was found dead by his father on Thursday evening.

Koursoumba said if reports of psychological problems and domestic violence were true, then it should be investigated whether the state services knew about these and what they did “to prevent this tragic incident.”

The commissioner, whose term expires this weekend, said social welfare and mental health services are the ones responsible for handling such problems and providing support to the family.

Koursoumba said her office was not aware of the case. She urged the media to be cautious in the way they covered the matter.

Reports suggested the boy had been forced to abandon school to work and provide for his family.