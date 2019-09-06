September 6, 2019

Cyprus face must-win Euro qualifier against Kazakhstan

Cyprus' only win in their four previous Group I qualifiers was a 5-0 thrashing of San Marino in Nicosia in March

Cyprus take on Kazakhstan in a Uefa Euro 2020 qualifier at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Friday evening, desperate for a win.

This will be Cyprus’ fifth game in Group I and they need to pick up three points to keep alive any lingering hopes of making the playoffs.
Cyprus are fifth in the six-team group on three points, following a 5-0 victory over San Marino back in March, with Kazakhstan on six points.

Also on six points are Scotland, with Russia further ahead on nine points and group leaders Belgium on 12.

Cyprus’ Israeli coach Ran Ben Simon described this game as the most crucial in their campaign so far and appeared optimistic in his pre-match press conference.

“Kazakhastan is a good team but I have seen my players’ desire throughout our training sessions and we believe that we can get the win,” said Simon.

It will be a tough game for Cyprus especially as the league in Kazakhstan is already past the halfway mark, while in Cyprus it has barely started.

Belgium should have few problems in overcoming pointless San Marino and maintaining their perfect record, while second-placed Russia have a tricky away fixture against Scotland.

The game in Nicosia kicks-off at 7pm, with the other two group games starting at 9.45pm.

The top two teams in each of the 10 groups qualify directly for next year’s tournament. The remaining four places will be decided by a series of playoff matches involving teams who won their Nations League groups last year.

