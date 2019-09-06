Cyta UK Ltd and Hellenic Television Ltd sign agreement

Given the current international telecommunications challenges, Cyta has made the strategic decision to have its UK subsidiary Cyta UK Ltd focus on its primary role – that of the owner and manager of the London-based International Telecommunications Node of the Organisation, with no financial backing from Cyta in Cyprus.

In this context, a trilateral business agreement was signed between Cyta UK, Cyta and Hellenic Television Ltd at the Cyta Headquarters in Nicosia. This agreement transfers Cyta UK’s retail customer base to Hellenic Television, which it will fully manage and support, covering the full range of services that Cyta UK has provided to its customers to date. These include home line and mobile telephony, broadband internet and pay-TV. The agreement also provides for upgraded services for the Cyprus market to customers residing in the UK who use Cyta services in Cyprus. In the UK customers will continue to be served by the same staff who, under the agreement, have all been transferred to Hellenic Television. Hellenic Television has in-depth knowledge of the Cypriot community abroad, which it has been serving since its inception in 1990.

As Cyta President Rena Rouvitha Panou pointed out, “the business agreement between the Cyta Group and Hellenic TV was the result of a transparent and reliable selection process based on rigorous specifications among reputable companies that initially expressed investment interest and then submitted bids. As a result, Cyta UK is now focusing on managing the International Telecommunication Node in London, which is a fundamental pillar of the organisation’s strategy and an integral part of its international network, which links Cyprus with foreign countries.”

She added that “Cyta’s priority remains the maintenance and strengthening of the already extremely strong links between the Organisation and expats, who will continue to be offered special cooperation programmes with Cyta in Cyprus.”

The agreement was signed by representatives of the Cyta and Cyta UK leadership with Hellenic Television’s CEO Dr Christaki Fella, who guaranteed that the level of telecommunications services offered would continue to be at the same high level, while also stating the company’s commitment for a continuous upgrading of services.

Hellenic Television Ltd is a Cyprus-owned company registered in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 1990, at a time when neither the internet nor satellite television existed, and worked in collaboration with CyBC to offer Greek-language television to Cypriots and Greek expats living in London.