Headmaster accused of turning away headscarf-wearing pupil

The headmaster of a Nicosia high-school is accused of sending away a female Muslim pupil who was wearing a headscarf, or hijab, reports said on Friday.

The reports said the pupil, a graduate, is a refugee from Syria and has been living in Cyprus for the past five years.

Her fellow pupils appear in a video jeering the headmaster who reportedly called the girl’s father and asked him to seek permission from the ministry for the hijab.

The pupils say that the girl, who has attended the school for several years, has never caused any problems.

Secondary education director, Kyprianos Louis, told Alfa television that an investigation will be launched into the affair.

“Our schools are multicultural and headmasters have no instructions to discriminate based on their cultural background and the pupils’ dress code,” Louis said.