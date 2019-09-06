Headmaster should follow the law, whatever that may be

Whilst I can see both sides of the story here, this issue has been raised and dealt with very differently around the world.

Whilst the requirement for women to cover their head is law in some muslim countries, I do not believe it is mandated by their religion so it has to be seen as a choice.

If the law here is that ‘pupils must NOT cover their heads’ then the headmaster is well within his rights to do what he did and the choice has been made for the individual.

It is strange that DISY has ordered an investigation so quickly when other acknowledged, much more heinous and outrageous crimes have been going on for years.

