Lute to host reception for both leaders on Friday evening

The UN Secretary-General’s envoy for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute will host an informal reception for the two leaders on Friday evening, the UN announced earlier in the day.

Following separate meetings for the sixth consecutive day between Lute and the two leaders, the UN tweeted at 12.30 that the UN official will host an informal reception for both leaders this evening at 6pm in the UN Protected Area.

Lute met first with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and at around 11.15am she arrived at the Presidential Palace for a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades. Their meeting lasted for about an hour.

A diplomatic source told the Cyprus News Agency that the aim of her meetings held so far is to see if the stumbling blocks presented earlier in the week can be overcome.

Lute is on the island for consultations with the two leaders in a bid to reach agreement on the Terms of Reference that could pave the way for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus problem. If the two leaders agree on the terms, they are expected to be invited by the UN Secretary-General for a joint meeting to discuss the next steps.

The same source said that the text of the terms, which was initially half page long, has now reached one page and a half.

Though Lute was initially expected to leave the island by Monday, she has continued holding back-to-back meetings with the two leaders in an attempt to reach an agreement between the two sides, which have reportedly hit a snag on the co-governance issue.

According to these reports, the complication concerned certain issues linked to governance the Turkish Cypriot side wanted to include in the text of the terms of reference, something the Greek Cypriot side does not consider constructive.