Lysi church to hold first service for 45 years

The church of Panayia in Lysi will on Sunday host a service for the first time in 45 years.

Lysi is in occupied Famagusta area and its church has been used as a mosque for many years, however after the construction of a new mosque in the area it was abandoned.

Recently the Turkish Cypriot ‘mayor’ of Lysi Ahmet Latif revealed plans to renovate the 19th century church. The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage is to undertake renovation of the church.

This weekend, the Church committee of Lysi in collaboration with Lysi municipality will celebrate first in the south on Saturday and on Sunday crossing to the north.

A service will take place on Saturday at 6:30pm at the Church of Timiou Prodromou in Dromolaxia with Kiti Bishop Nectarios and the Byzantine choir of the Community of Lysi Yagos Souroullas.

The Church service on Sunday morning in Lysi will be led by the Bishop of Neapolis Porphyrios and Bishop of Messorias Gregory.

For more information 24 661444