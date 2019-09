Police arrested a 20-year-old man early on Friday in Limassol suspected of being in possession of 294g of cannabis.

At around 11.40pm on Thursday officers spotted the man moving around suspiciously in an open area in Limassol.

When they searched him they found half a gramme of cannabis and a precision scale. Nearby another 19.5g of cannabis was found.

When the suspect’s home was searched police discovered another 274g of the illegal drug.

He was arrested under a warrant.