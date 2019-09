Police are still looking for Nguyen Thi Van Anh, 39, from Vietnam who has been missing from the house where she was working since July 18.

The case was reported the same day and police have issued multiple appeals for information since then without results.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID 22-802222 or 22-802231, the nearest police station or the citizen’s line at 1460.