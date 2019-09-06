Photographic exhibition highlights Paphos

A new photographic exhibition highlighting the work of a local photographer will open in Tala gallery later this month. Themes within a Theme of Paphos by Tala-based photographer John Delaney will open at J&J Artworks gallery in Tala square on September 13 and will run for two weeks.

The theme of his exhibition stems from the rich diversity of Paphos, which the photographer said is architecturally, culturally and aesthetically plentiful. He thought, why not include as many of these aspects as possible in one space?

The exhibition will feature popular local landmarks, exhibits from the Paphos classic car show, reflections of the Kato Paphos harbour in its simplicity, scenes from shows at Tala amphitheatre and the ‘beauty of decay’.

“I hope that this comprehensive spectrum of subjects will help people to appreciate the variety of visual pleasures that Paphos has to offer,” he said.

Delaney had his first camera at the age of 14, a Russian clockwork ‘contraption’, that took good pictures, he said and helped to nurture a life-long interest in photography.

Travel photography is Delaney’s passion and he has captured images from all sorts of cultures such as the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canal in Venice and the bustling floating market in Bangkok.

The Tala resident has also embraced digital photography and likes to use retouching options in post-production. He said that it enables him to get the very best from his images.

“I felt that something was missing though, as my images were just packets of electronic data and only accessible via a computer screen. I needed to bring them more tangibly to life, and so began to have them printed.”

This then spurred him on to create and curate an exhibition of his work.

Themes Within a Theme of Paphos

Photography exhibition by John Delaney. September 13-26. J&J Artworks, Tala Square, Paphos. Opening night 7pm-9pm. Tel: 99202813 or email [email protected]