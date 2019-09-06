Short films matter too

The Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, the European Film Academy and ARTos Foundation for the 13th consecutive year invite short film lovers to view Awarded European Short Films, Short Matters! The programme presents short films by the European Film Academy, which have been nominated for the European Short Film 2018 award, by the 15 most important film festivals in Europe.

Originating from various countries including Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK and Ukraine, the nominated short films for 2018 are a multidimensional panorama of young contemporary European filmmaking. The more than 3,500 members of the European Film Academy selected The Years by Sara Fgaier as the overall winner, a nomination by the Jury of Film Fest Gent, Belgium. The film was presented at the 31st European Film Awards Ceremony in Seville on December 2018.

In each of these selected festivals, the Jury that selects the awarded films also selects one of the European short films which is then automatically nominated for the European Short Film Prize. Then, the programme with the nominated short films tours various European cities, two of which are Nicosia and Limassol. ARTos Cultural Centre will screen the films on September 19 and 20 at its venue in Nicosia with both Greek and English subtitles.

Short Matters!

13th film festival presenting short films by the European Film Academy. September 19-20. ARTos Cultural Centre and Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. subtitles in English and Greek. Tel: 22-445455