Two boys, Ahmed Tidiane Toure, 16, and Pierre Bamba,17, have been reported missing from a children’s home in Larnaca since Thursday morning, police said on Friday.

The two boys are from Guinea and described as average build, with short dark hair and black eyes.

Anyone who has information as to their whereabouts should contact Larnaca CID at 24-804060, their nearest police station, or the citizens’ line 1460.