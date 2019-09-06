Website to allow public to check on government projects launched

A new online portal increasing public access to the workings of the government with the aim of improving transparency and accountability was launched by President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday.

‘Exandas’ presents all development projects, reforms, policy decisions and national strategies being launched or implemented together with the money spent.

“It enables MPs, journalists, political parties, local bodies, organised groups but also every citizen not only to be informed about the progress of the government works, but also to check the government for consistency of words and deeds,” Anastasiades said at the launch.

To this end, there will be a systematic input of information and data into the programme, as each ministry will keep the entire system up to date on the progress of announced projects, reforms and other decisions.

The programme is also meant to enhance the coordination of all government agencies involved in projects or decisions.

The President went on to explain the content of the Exandas portal, saying one link lists developmental projects by region which have either been completed, are under construction, are being launched or have been stopped due to technical, legal or other reasons.

These are projects which have been announced during meetings with local authorities in recent years.

The second link, or theme, focuses on the decisions taken by the government on the basis of the pre-election programme, which are related to reforms, political decisions and actions but also to national strategies which have either been completed, are being implemented, are before the legal service for review or before the House of Representatives for voting.