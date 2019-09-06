September 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Africa

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters during celebrations to mark his 90th birthday in Marondera about 80km ( 50 miles) east of the capital Harare, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.

