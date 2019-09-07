A minute with Menelaos Menelaou Executive Director of the Youthboard of Cyprus

Where do you live?

I live in Strovolos with my wife and son

Best childhood memory?

Growing up in my grandmother’s yard at Klirou with my cousins doing all the things that kids do when technology is absent.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I don’t really have a favourite restaurant. I always like to experiment with new ones. Last one I really enjoyed was the Serial Griller with its outdoor setting and great music as well. Favourite dish… my father’s souvla while I never say no to Asian. I cannot get close to liver.

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal at home and coffee at work.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Day person. A perfect day will include close friends, starting with some discovering Cyprus, a nice small tavern at noon, coffee in the afternoon and ouzo with watermelon for dinner.

Best book ever read?

Hard question. During the last years I have been reading mostly “business” books. I would definitely recommend Creativity Inc by Amy Wallace and Edwin Catmull. It made me dream of the work environment I would like to create and work in. On a more classical note, I think that the book that influenced me when growing up, was Mark Twain’s The adventures of Tom Sawyer. The famous scene where he uses reverse psychology and has his friends paying him to do his chores, namely whitening the fence, got me into the entrepreneurial spirit I guess.

Favourite film of all time?

Lord of the Rings! Not only because of the imagination of the author and the director, but because back in the early 2000s we watched the first two parts on DVD back to back and then went to the cinema for the last one.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

My favourite destination is always the next one! But up until now, I think the best one was Cuba. Different from anything else I have visited. Historical, natural, emotional, cultural, musical. Amazing. Also the daiquiris helped. Dream trip is currently wild Africa.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

When I drive alone I listen to Diesi FM. Usually though I listen to my 5-year-old son Andreas singing three amazing songs recorded for their last school fest, namely Ena Karavi (Papaconstantinou), Pinelopi (Paschalides) and Taxidi (Fatme).

What is always in your fridge?

Fruits, beer and strawberry jelly.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I am happy with my house in the city right now. But the dream house after retirement would not be in the city. Either up in the mountains, or by the sea. Just not in the city. Somewhere I could BBQ for friends, return to after travelling and relax with my wife.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Nikos Kavvadias. He is my favourite poet and he was also a sailor. I would love to listen to all the stories behind the poems over dinner and drinks.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend the first 1-2 hours trying to save the world and if nothing changed I would spend the rest with my loved ones doing something we enjoy.

What is your greatest fear?

Having unmet self-expectations or wishes by the end.

Tell me a joke…

I am fan of cold, unappreciated by most people, jokes. A few days ago my 8-year old niece Georgia told me: “I asked for a glass of water from my mother and she said I didn’t hear the magic words. I said: abra kadabra”. Feeling proud of her