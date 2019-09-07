September 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

AG’s office clears universities to take in private-school students

By Gina Agapiou00
University of Cyprus students

The Legal Service has cleared the decision by two state universities to invite private school graduates to apply for any remaining vacant places using the results of their international exams was lawful, the education ministry said on Friday.

The Legal Service said the decision was not in violation of university regulations relating to the Pancyprian examinations, and that both universities had acted lawfully.

The University of Cyprus (UCy) and the Technology University (Tepak) had announced in August that they would offer a few places to students who had passed international examinations such as A levels and the International Baccalaureate (IB) for the academic year 2019-2020, drawing the ire of state teachers and pupils.

State teachers’ unions said during the summer that it should be illegal for students to get to study at UCy or Tepak without taking the Pancyprian exams.

Until now, only after taking the Pancyprian exams, which students take in their final school year, could anyone apply in state universities of Cyprus or Greece.

To settle the matter, Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris asked the attorney-general for a legal opinion.

