September 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole position in Italian GP

By Reuters News Service00
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates after qualifying in pole position.

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session that ended in farce and with drivers under investigation.

Five times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join the 21-year-old Monegasque on the front row for Mercedes, with team mate Valtteri Bottas third and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel fourth.

The last lap saw the 10 drivers in the final shootout cruising around, jostling for an aerodynamic tow but with nobody willing to break away — meaning that only McLaren’s Carlos Sainz made it to the line in time for a final fast lap.

