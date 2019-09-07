September 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and isolated storms expected Sunday

By Evie Andreou00

Rain and possible isolated storms are expected on Sunday and the beginning of the week, the met office said.

The weather is expected to be mild on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms are not ruled out in the afternoon, mostly inland and the mountainous areas.

The temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius inland, around 31C in the west and north coastal areas, 33C in the rest of the coastal areas and 28C in the mountain areas.

No significant changes in the temperature are expected for the beginning of the week.

