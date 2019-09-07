The Emirates sale offers tempting autumn fares

Cypriot travellers can book special fares to Singapore, Johannesburg, Malé, Seychelles, Beijing and many other exciting destinations

Emirates is offering the possibility to discover new worlds at great value in Economy and Business to popular destinations for Cypriot travellers to getaway this Autumn. Book now until 20 September to take advantage of these special fares and enjoy new experiences and cultures in over five destinations across Emirates’ global network with these limited time offers.

Extend your summer by travelling to the sunny beaches of destinations across the Indian Ocean, enjoy an adventure in Australia, or shop and explore the lively cities in the Far East by securing these value fares. The Emirates Sale applies for bookings between 5 and 20 September for travel between 10 September and 17 December 2019.

The Emirates Sale includes:

Economy Singapore 868 Johannesburg 882 Male 1,142 Seychelles 1,142 Business Johannesburg 2,355 Singapore 2,409 Male 2,872 Beijing 2,888

Fly better with Emirates by enjoying an award winning and comfortable travel experience across all cabins. All customers across cabin classes have access to up to 4,500 channels of audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games. As part of the Emirates experience, customers also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew, including crew from (your market). Emirates also offers a generous baggage allowance of up to 35Kg in Economy Class, 40Kg in Business Class and 50Kg in First Class.

To book your next flight with Emirates contact your local travel agent or visit www.emirates.com.

