The Wolves in the theatre

Fantastiko Theatro presents the play The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe which centres on the experiences of high school girls at their weekly Saturday morning pre-game football warmups. The play was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and now it’s coming to Theatro Dentro in Nicosia.

The players of a student soccer team experience the joys and tragedies of youth as they train for matches. The playwright uses the explosive dynamism of football training and the passion of adolescent conflict to develop a wide range of topics, from adulthood to mortality, to alienation to collegiality. Nine young women at a threshold of their lives are trying, through the small universe of their daily lives, to understand contemporary, urgent socio-political issues, which reveal the crisis of our times. Through personal sacrifices, they develop social consciousness, humanity and acceptance of the different. They are not only fighting inside the court but also outside, to demand the obvious. By the end of the play and after terrible losses, the players are no longer girls, they are Wolves.

The Wolves is set in an indoor soccer facility. The first scene opens with a discussion of a murderous Cambodian dictator, and conversations stem from there. Overlapping dialogue illustrates an atmosphere where each group of girls have their own, specific conversations while still chiming in on the main topic.

Fantastiko Theatro presents play by Sarah DeLappe which centres on the experiences of high school girls through their weekly Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups. September 12-20. Theatre Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15/12. Tel:99-602428