September 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Two Iranians arrested with fake travel documents at Paphos airport

Two more Iranians were arrested at Paphos airport late on Friday night attempted to go to the UK using fake travel documents, which police said they admitted having secured in the north of the island.

One Iranian man was arrested at the airport earlier in the week in a similar case.

According to police, the two Iranians, aged 34 and 35, were arrested when they presented ID cards and Czech passports found to be fake.

Like their compatriot three days ago, they admitted that they had arrived in Cyprus through the north and had bought the fake travel documents there.

