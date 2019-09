A 25-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after police tried to break up a fight in Nicosia.

Shortly after 1am, a police patrol found a group fighting and approached them to break it up.

While most of those involved ran off, one of them remained and started shouting at the police and pushed an officer in the chest. He appeared drunk, police said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested. Charges of resisting arrest and attacking a police officer are being investigated against him.