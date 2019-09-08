September 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cavusoglu in the north for meetings with leaders

By Katy Turner00
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Shortly after the UNSG’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute left Cyprus after a week of back to back meetings with both leaders, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the north on Saturday.

He will reportedly have a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday morning.

This will be followed by meetings with leaders of Turkish Cypriot political parties.

He will then have lunch and a meeting with Turkish Cypriot ‘Foreign Minister’ Kudret Ozersay.

After Lute left without agreement on the terms of reference for new Cyprus negotiations, the two leaders are expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres separately in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN general assembly.

