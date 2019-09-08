Cupra shows all-electric Cupra Tavascan concept

As we shift away from the conventional and enter a world powered by electrification, SEAT’s sporty brand, Cupra, claims to be ‘redefining elements like performance’.

After unveiling the Cupra Formentor Concept earlier this year, Cupra is going one step further into its vision of electrified performance with the Cupra Tavascan Concept which will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show, which opens on Thursday, September 12 and runs until Sunday September 22.

The brand says it is now linking its high-performance DNA with “state-of-the-art powertrain technology and sophisticated, emotional, expressive design”.

The result is the Cupra Tavascan Electric Concept, a vehicle designed to meet the needs of a market that is forecast to grow by 15% a year – the all-electric coupe SUV.

“Bringing together the silhouette of a four-door crossover, with the presence of an SUV and the sleekness of a sporty coupe, the Cupra Tavascan Concept is the first road Cupra to use a 100% electric powertrain, its proportions accentuated and emboldened by its electric heart, thus offering zero tailpipe emissions”.

The Cupra Tavascan Concept takes its name from a village located in the Pyrenees which is renowned for its stunning landscape and surrounding nature.

“Besides the Cupra Formentor, which will be launched in 2020 alongside two other high-performance plug-in hybrid models, we have already proved our technological capabilities by developing the world’s first 100% electric touring car, the Cupra e-Racer.

“With the presentation of the all-electric Cupra Tavascan concept, we are translating this vision into the streets and proving that performance can be electrified”, said Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths.

The vehicle’s exterior aims to mix performance and efficiency, bringing ‘muscularity and dynamism’ to the segment, tempered against the ability to reduce its environmental impact. The vehicle’s front design emphasises its electric personality with an illuminated Cupra logo that sits low, providing a totally different focal point. Each vent delivers efficiency increases, allowing air to flow smoothly over the body, or internally to cool the battery pack.

Airflow is a critical component of the Cupra Concept. Its muscular wheel arches house 22” turbine alloy wheels, focused on shifting air cleanly and allowing the coupe SUV to glide, minimising resistance.

At the rear, the diffuser provides functional aerodynamics, but also “creates an emotional feeling of performance, heightened by the elegant, coast-to-coast rear light, that spans the width of the vehicle” and incorporates the Cupra logo.

The Concept’s sculptured exterior lines are mirrored in its interior: creating a space that mixes material and technological concepts to create a cabin that ‘provides the perfect balance between driver orientation and passenger comfort’.

Diffused LED ambient lighting greets occupants as they open the doors to the cabin, while the sculptured 3D leather relief bucket seats offer ‘form and function, comfort and security’.

The wing dashboard floats across the front of the interior, providing a sense of space. Behind the steering wheel is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that provides all the information the driver needs, supplemented by a 13-inch infotainment display.

But the interior adapts: the larger screen can shift its focus, moving towards the passenger when needed; speakers and smartphone connectivity mean that all occupants can take advantage of the vehicle’s interior space.

The four-door crossover coupe, marries the presence of an SUV with the sleekness of sporty coupe, but the makers emphasise that its aesthetics are matched by ability.

“The Cupra Tavascan Electric Concept delivers the performance, dynamics and driveability its customers demand” they say.

The power comes from an advanced all-electric powertrain that “provides the thrill every driver desires, with the celebrated quietness and efficiency the technology offers”.