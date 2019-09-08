Drunk driver causes pile up in Larnaca

A drunk driver caused a traffic accident in Larnaca on Saturday night although no-one was injured.

According to the police, at around 8pm a 41-year-old man was driving along Makarios Ave in Larnaca towards the junction with Archbishop Kyprianou street when he hit a stationary car in front of him which was waiting at the lights.

As a result of the impact the second car – driven by a 45-year-old with his 43-year-old wife and three children aged 17 and 19 as passengers – rammed into the car in front of it at the lights. The wife and three children were then taken by another car to first aid where they were given treatment and sent home.

The driver of the first car underwent an alcotest which showed 99μg instead of the allowed 22. he is expected to be taken to court on Monday morning.

The drivers of the second and third cars were also tested for alcohol and both showed a zero reading.

All the people in the three cars were wearing seatbelts.