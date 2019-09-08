Primary and pre-primary children to return to school Monday

Primary and pre-primary school children will head back to school on Monday morning, bringing an end to the school holidays.

According to the ministry of education, a total of 331 primary schools will operate, the same number as for the 2018-19 school year, at which 52,479 pupils are registered, 731 more than the previous school year.

Children will be split into a total of 2,749 classes, 14 more than the previous school year.

The number of teachers will reach 4,494 (4,258 permanent and 236 contract), three of whom will work at the school in Rizokarpaso in the north.

Regarding special school, the ministry said nine will operate in addition to 113 units in other schools to help children with learning and other difficulties. A total of 903 teachers will be employed to work with these children.

All day schools will operate at 130 primary schools and seven special schools, the same number as last year.