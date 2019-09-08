September 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Service held at Lysi church for first time in 45 years

By Katy Turner00

For the first time in 45 years a service was held at the church in occupied Lysi on Sunday.

Led by Bishop Porfyrios of Neapolis, the service was held at the Panayia church.

Mayor of Lysi Andreas Kaouoris said that after 45 years it was a triumphant return and that the dream for all people from Lysi was to return to live in their family homes.

Hundreds of people from the occupied town made the journey there in 16 buses and private cars, some for the first time since the checkpoints opened 16 years ago.

The church had been used as a mosque for many years after the invasion but following the construction of a new one nearby fell out of use, at which point the technical committee for cultural heritage carried out renovation works on it.

