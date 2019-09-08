Spellbound and nostalgic

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra starts its 2019-2020 concert season with a series of Neighbourhood concerts in collaboration with villages across the island.

The orchestra and maestro Jens Georg Bachmann are preparing for evenings of captivating music that will trigger the imagination and provoke nostalgia. “What more appropriate repertory to do so than Midsummer night’s dream and Czech Suite in D Major?” they say.

Felix Mendelssohn’s masterpiece needs no introduction, only a reminder of how emotionally expansive it can be, hosting among other movements, the yearning ‘Nocturne’, the scintillating ‘Scherzo’ as well as the glittering ‘Wedding March’. A musical jewel of Czech nationalistic music, the Czech Suite contains Antonín Dvořák’s poetic stylisations of his native land’s national dances: a stylised ‘Polka’, an alluring ‘Sousedská’ and a ‘Romance’, which the composer treats as a lyrical nocturne.

The first concert of the series is set to take place on Monday at the Christou Steliou Ioannou Foundation in Nicosia, before moving to Polis Chrysochou in Paphos the next day. On Wednesday the orchestra will return to the capital for a performance at Phaneromeni Square as part of the Summer Nights 2019 series of events and in collaboration with the UNHCR Office in Cyprus.

The last two concerts will take place on Thursday in Peristerona and Friday in Sotira. The entrance to all concerts is free.

Neighbourhood Concerts

New concert series of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. September 9. Christou Steliou Ioannou Foundation, Nicosia. September 10. Cultural Centre, Polis Chrysochou, Paphos. September 11, Phaneromeni Square, Nicosia. September 12, Church Square, Peristerona. September 13. Sotira Municipal Garden Theatre, Sotira. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-463144