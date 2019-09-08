September 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Using phones at the wheel focus of new police campaign

By Katy Turner0142

As part of continuing efforts to reduce the number of traffic accidents the police will on Monday begin a campaign to make sure drivers have their hands on the wheel.

The campaign, to last until September 22, will concentrate on the use of mobiles behind the wheel.

On an international level, drivers not concentrating on the road is one of the main causes of traffic accidents as it significantly reduces reaction time.

The use of telephones also poses a danger as drivers attempt to read and answer messages, which means their eyes are on the screen and not the road.

Related posts

Rain and storms hit, start fire

Katy Turner

Emergency services on the scene after car spotted in lake (update)

Katy Turner

Service held at Lysi church for first time in 45 years

Katy Turner

New lease of life for Forestry College

Annette Chrysostomou

Cavusoglu in the north for meetings with leaders

Katy Turner

Primary and pre-primary children to return to school Monday

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign