Using phones at the wheel focus of new police campaign

As part of continuing efforts to reduce the number of traffic accidents the police will on Monday begin a campaign to make sure drivers have their hands on the wheel.

The campaign, to last until September 22, will concentrate on the use of mobiles behind the wheel.

On an international level, drivers not concentrating on the road is one of the main causes of traffic accidents as it significantly reduces reaction time.

The use of telephones also poses a danger as drivers attempt to read and answer messages, which means their eyes are on the screen and not the road.