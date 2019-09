President Nicos Anastasiades met on Monday morning with the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Suma Chakrabarti, at the presidential palace, in Nicosia.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou were also present at the meeting. No statements were made afterwards.

Earlier on Monday, Anastasiades also met with European Commissioner for Budget & Human Resources Gunther Oettinger.